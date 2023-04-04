Best-Selling Japanese Author Keigo Higashino Tops 100 Mil. Mark

The Yomiuri Shimbun

“The Devotion of Suspect X” by Keigo Higashino

Author Keigo Higashino has sold more than 100 million books in Japan, publishers Kodansha Ltd. and Bungeishunju Ltd. announced Monday.

In a statement, Higashino said, “When Yasuo Uchida reached the 100 million mark, I had the privilege of attending his celebratory party as president of the Mystery Writers of Japan Inc. At the time, I thought it was a dream-like figure, I couldn’t believe it had been reached. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the many people who have helped make it possible to reach this milestone.”

Higashino’s widely translated books have been published in 37 countries and regions.

“Of course, the readers who’ve joined me in the world of my stories deserve the most credit. Thank you very much. I’ll continue to give it my all,” he said.

Born in Osaka Prefecture in 1958, Higashino was working as an engineer when his debut novel won the Edogawa Rampo Prize in 1985. He went on to win the Mystery Writers of Japan Award in 1999 for “Naoko” and the 2006 Naoki Prize for “The Devotion of Suspect X”.

Another popular novel was “The Miracles of the Namiya General Store.”