‘Kaiketsu Zorori’ children’s book series sets Guinness record

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Yutaka Hara, right, shows his Guinness World Records certificate with Zorori at his side.

“Kaiketsu Zorori,” a popular children’s book series by Yutaka Hara, has been certified by Guinness World Records for most volumes published for a single chapter book series written and illustrated by the same author.

An official Guinness certificate was awarded to Hara, 69, on Tuesday.

Poplar Publishing Co. in Tokyo began publishing the series in 1987. The books are about the funny adventures of Zorori, a fox aspiring to become the king of mischief, and his apprentice twin boars. The series is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and the total numbers of copies published has surpassed 35 million.

The 71st volume was published in July, which led to the certification by Guinness World Records on Oct. 24.

“I’m amazed that they certified the series,” Hara said. “I started this wishing to write something for my friends from the standpoint of a child, not from the standpoint of an adult.

“I don’t know how long I can continue to write, but I’ll do my best as long as children want [the series].”