Katsushika Hokusai Masterpiece ‘Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji’ Fetches $3.56 Million in New York Auction
15:22 JST, March 20, 2024
NEW YORK – All 46 prints of “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji” by Edo period (1760-1849) ukiyo-e artist Katsushika Hokusai were auctioned off for $3.559 million at auction house Christie’s on Tuesday in New York.
According to Christie’s, this was the first time since 2002 that a complete set of the “Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji” landscape series was offered at an international auction.
A collector from the U.S. West Coast offered the works for the auction. The collection included “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” and “South Wind, Clear Sky”, also known as “Red Fuji.”
The Great Wave off Kanagawa sold for $2.76 million at a Christie’s auction in March of last year.
Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji is Hokusai’s masterpiece, created between 1830 and 1834. Although the works are called the “36 views”, 10 were added due to their popularity in contemporary times, bringing the series’ total to 46 prints.
