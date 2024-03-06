Home>Culture>Art
Ito Jakuchu’s Forgotten Picture Scroll Discovered, Going on Display at Art Museum in Kyoto in October


Yomiuri Shimbun photos
Top: “Kaso Zukan” (detail) by Ito Jakuchu
Bottom: The full length of the picture scroll “Kaso Zukan”

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:38 JST, March 6, 2024

A forgotten picture scroll by Ito Jakuchu (1716-1800), which colorfully depicts fruits and vegetables, was discovered, Fukuda Art Museum in Kyoto said on Tuesday.

Jakuchu produced masterpiece paintings in the middle years of the Edo period (1603-1867).

It is believed that the artist created the picture scroll measuring about 0.3 meters tall and about 2.8 meters wide in 1791, when he was 76 years old.

According to a specialist, the work should be valuable for evaluating Jakuchu’s artistic output because there are only a few colored paintings in the later years of his career.

Jakuchu painted about 40 kinds of fruits and vegetables on the scroll, such as pears and a chili pepper. The museum has named the work as “Kaso Zukan” (illustrated guide to edible fruits and vegetables) and will exhibit the work to the public from October.

