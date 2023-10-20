Works by Artists with Disabilities Turn Tokyo Ward into Open-Air Museum

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors look at a painting exhibited on a street in Koto Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday.

Shopping areas and other locations in Tokyo’s Koto Ward have turned into an open-air art museum as part of a civic art festival in which about 800 paintings by artists with disabilities are on display.

Artpara Fukagawa art festival, which runs through Sunday, was planned by local residents who hope the project will bring life to the streets of the ward while giving artists with disabilities a chance to showcase their talents.

This is the fourth time the event has been held. Unique paintings created by the artists from around the country are displayed at exhibition venues in Monzennakacho, Kiyosumi-Shirakawa, Morishita and Toyosu.

A portable shrine adorned with ema votive tablets with images on them drawn by children with disabilities is on display at Tomioka Hachimangu shrine in the ward.

“There are many colorful and unique artworks. I enjoy looking at them while walking around the area,” said a 38-year-old woman who visited Koto Ward on Saturday with her husband.