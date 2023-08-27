Urban art by Banksy, KAWS showcased in Oita

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A visitor looks at Banksy’s artwork at the Oita Art Museum in Oita prefecture in August.

An exhibition featuring works from the enigmatic artist Banksy, alongside KAWS, Shepard Fairey and others, titled “MUCA: ICONS of Urban Art — From Banksy to KAWS,” has opened at the Oita Art Museum in Oita City. The exhibit runs through Oct. 9.

The museum is showcasing 70 artworks from Munich’s Museum of Urban and Contemporary Art (MUCA), which houses one of the largest collections of urban art in Europe.

Urban art refers to visual art developed in city spaces, and it is typically created in public places. The art form aims to transform cityscapes and convey a message, be it an appeal to people’s emotions or to make political or social statements.

The exhibition features several notable works including Banksy’s sculptural work “Bullet Hole Bust,” KAWS’s signature sculpture “4ft Companion (Dissected Brown)” and Shepard Fairey’s “MLK JR,” which portrays Martin Luther King Jr.

“You can experience contemporary art that is being born right now,” said a representative from the Oita Art Museum. “We hope that you will take the time to enjoy works by talented artists beyond Banksy and KAWS.”

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last admission at 5:30 p.m.). It is closed on Sept. 11, 19, 20 and 25. Admission is ¥1,800 for adults, ¥1,500 for university and high school students, and free for junior high school students and younger.