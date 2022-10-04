Tokyo kids paint huge mural to thwart graffiti

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Children paint a wall at the Shibuya office of Toei Bus in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, on Sunday.

Children on Sunday painted a large mural on an about 100-meter-wide wall in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, in hopes of preventing graffiti.

The mural, applied to a wall belonging to the Toei Bus company, comprises triangles and squares and was designed by mixed-ability children. The participants employed 17 different colors, echoing the number of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The wall had been covered with unauthorized writing for some time and residents had contacted the Shibuya City Office and the bus office to say it “does not look good” and that those involved have “a negative impact on public safety.”

The project was led by Clean & Art, a general incorporated association that erases graffiti and runs art projects in Shibuya.

About 100 people, including toddlers, elementary and junior high school students and parents from inside and outside the ward, took part in the event.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever done this kind of painting,” said Nana Hasebe, 14, a second-year junior high school student. “It would be great if people enjoy the mural when they passing by.”