Giant portraits take over park in Kobe

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Giant portraits are pasted on the walls of a former warehouse building in Kobe on Friday.

The city government and other organizations planned the event with its residents in an effort to show off the appeal of the waterfront area, currently undergoing redevelopment.

Using an art technique called pasting, photographs are glued onto outdoor walls and streets. Events in 138 countries have utilized this technique, with more than 440,000 photographs exhibited.

Anyone can participate free of charge and have their portrait photo taken at a booth placed at the venues. The photographs measure a little over 1 meter in height and 90 centimeters in width.

Staff members on an elevated truck pasted photos using adhesive paint on the walls of a former warehouse building that serves as one of the exhibition sites on Friday.