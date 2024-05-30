Nikkei Stock Average Drops More Than 900 Points on Thursday Morning (Update 2)
9:16 JST, May 30, 2024 (updated at 10:16 JST)
The Nikkei Stock Average dropped more than 900 points on Thursday morning.
The benchmark was hovering around 37,700 at around 10:16 a.m. Thursday.
