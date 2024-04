Reuters file photo

Banknotes of Japanese yen and U.S. dollar are seen in this illustration picture taken September 23, 2022.

The yen weakened on Wednesday, pushing the dollar to its highest against the Japanese currency since 1990, with markets alert to any signs of intervention from the Japanese authorities to prop the yen.

This followed latest U.S. inflation data.

The dollar was last up 0.35% at 152.31 yen, having touched its strongest since 1990.