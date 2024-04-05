Nikkei Stock Average Fell More Than 600 Points
9:24 JST, April 5, 2024
The Nikkei Stock Average fell more than 600 points on Friday morning.
The benchmark hovers around 39,090 at around 9:21 a.m.
