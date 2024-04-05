Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei Stock Average Fell More Than 600 Points

9:24 JST, April 5, 2024

The Nikkei Stock Average fell more than 600 points on Friday morning.

The benchmark hovers around 39,090 at around 9:21 a.m.

