Nikkei Stock Average Rises More Than 800 Points Monday Morning (Update 2)
9:22 JST, March 18, 2024 (updated at 10:04 JST)
The Nikkei Stock Average rose more than 800 points Monday morning
The benchmark hovers around 39,510 as of 10:04 a.m.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Offshore Wind Farms to be Expanded to EEZ to Promote Decarbonization
-
Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
-
BOJ Chief Ueda Says Japan’s Economy in ‘State of Inflation’
-
Japan’s Trade Deficit Halves in January
-
Proposed Recycling Rules in EU Could Effectively Cause Ban on Japanese Sake Imports
JN ACCESS RANKING