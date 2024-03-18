Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei Stock Average Rises More Than 800 Points Monday Morning (Update 2)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

9:22 JST, March 18, 2024 (updated at 10:04 JST)

The Nikkei Stock Average rose more than 800 points Monday morning

The benchmark hovers around 39,510 as of 10:04 a.m.

