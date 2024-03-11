Home>Business>Markets

Nikkei drops over 2％

15:12 JST, March 11, 2024

The Nikkei Stock Average declined over 2% on Monday as semiconductor-related shares were sold off. The Nikkei closed at 38,820.49, down 868.45.

