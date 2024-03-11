Nikkei drops over 2％
15:12 JST, March 11, 2024
The Nikkei Stock Average declined over 2% on Monday as semiconductor-related shares were sold off. The Nikkei closed at 38,820.49, down 868.45.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
-
Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
-
Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
-
Mitsubishi Pencil to Buy German Manufacturer of Lamy Pens; Japan Company Seeks to Accelerate Overseas Expansion
-
Japan Drops to 4th Largest Economy Last Year in Terms of Nominal GDP, Unseated by Germany (Update 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected