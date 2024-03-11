Nikkei Stock Average Falls More Than 1,000 points on Monday Afternoon; Semiconductor-Related Sell Off Spreads
12:59 JST, March 11, 2024
The Nikkei Stock Average fell more than 1,000 points Monday afternoon, a drop of more than 2.5%.
The major stock indexes all fell in the U.S. market over the weekend, with semiconductor and other high-tech stocks in particular falling sharply. Sell orders for semiconductor-related stocks are spreading in the Tokyo market as well.
The morning close was ¥38,704.10, down ¥984.84 from Friday’s close.
