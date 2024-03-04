Nikkei Average Tops 40,000 for 1st Time (UPDATE 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average exceeded 40,000 for the first time ever Monday morning.

At 9:04 a.m., the Nikkei index stood at 40,258.41, up 347.59 points, or 0.87 pct, from Friday.

Japanese shares attracted buying following rises in U.S. stocks Friday, when the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite index hit another record high.

The Nikkei index has gained over 6,500 points since the end of last year.