Nikkei Average Tops 40,000 for 1st Time (UPDATE 1)

Tokyo Stock Exchange

9:15 JST, March 4, 2024 (updated at 10:10 JST)

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average exceeded 40,000 for the first time ever Monday morning.

At 9:04 a.m., the Nikkei index stood at 40,258.41, up 347.59 points, or 0.87 pct, from Friday.

Japanese shares attracted buying following rises in U.S. stocks Friday, when the technology-heavy Nasdaq composite index hit another record high.

The Nikkei index has gained over 6,500 points since the end of last year.

