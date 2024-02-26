- Markets
Nikkei Stock Average Hits Fresh Record High
10:30 JST, February 26, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average marked a fresh record intraday high in Monday morning trading in Tokyo thanks to Friday’s rise on Wall Street.
The Nikkei index rose to as high as 39,379.55 before standing at 39,277.38 at 9:40 a.m., up 178.70 points, or 0.46 pct, from Thursday, when the previous peak of 39,156.97 was marked.
The Tokyo stock market was closed Friday for a national holiday.
