Nikkei Average Rewrites Record Intraday High (Update 1)

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average rewrote its record intraday high in the early afternoon Thursday, eclipsing the previous peak of 38,957.44 marked on Dec. 29, 1989, at the height of the country’s asset bubble.

The benchmark stock index rose to as high as 39,029.00 at 12:32 p.m., up 766.84 points, or 2.00 pct, from Wednesday. It rose above 39,000 for the first time.

In the morning, the Nikkei topped its record closing high of 38,915.87, marked also on Dec. 29, 1989.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, semiconductor names rose thanks to stronger-than-expected earnings for November-January announced by U.S. chipmaker Nvidia Corp. on Wednesday, helping boost the Nikkei average.

The Nikkei has remained on an uptrend this year on the back of rises of semiconductor- and information technology-related component issues.

The Tokyo market has also been supported by record-breaking advances of U.S. stocks reflecting high expectations for growth of artificial intelligence-linked industries amid the expanding use of AI.

The market is showing steady performances, Kentaro Okuda, group CEO of leading Japanese stockbroker Nomura Holdings Inc., told reporters Thursday, suggesting that investors are highly rating Japanese companies’ growth potentials.