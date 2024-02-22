- Markets
Nikkei Stock Average Temporarily Surpasses All-Time Closing High of ¥38,915.87 Marked on Dec. 29, 1989 (Update 2)
9:26 JST, February 22, 2024
The Nikkei stock average on Thursday morning temporarily surpassed the all-time closing high of ¥38,915.87, marked on Dec. 29, 1989.
The benchmark rose more than ¥600 Thursday morning, approaching its all-time intraday high at ¥38,957.44 marked during trading hours also on Dec. 29, 1989.
