Nikkei Stock Average Temporarily Surpasses All-Time Closing High of ¥38,915.87 Marked on Dec. 29, 1989 (Update 2)

The Japan News

9:26 JST, February 22, 2024

The Nikkei stock average on Thursday morning temporarily surpassed the all-time closing high of ¥38,915.87, marked on Dec. 29, 1989.

The benchmark rose more than ¥600 Thursday morning, approaching its all-time intraday high at ¥38,957.44 marked during trading hours also on Dec. 29, 1989.

