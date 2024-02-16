- Markets
Nikkei Tops 38,800 to Near All-Time High in Morning
9:53 JST, February 16, 2024
Tokyo, Feb. 16 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average climbed more than 700 points in morning trading on Friday, topping 38,800 to come close to its all-time high marked in 1989 during the height of Japan’s asset inflation-driven bubble economy.
At 9:09 a.m., the benchmark index stood up 701.63 points, or 1.84 pct, from Thursday at 38,859.57, nearing its record high of 38,915.87 scored on the final trading day of 1989.
A wide range of Tokyo stocks attracted buying on the back of overnight rises in U.S. stocks, which came in tandem with a fall in U.S. long-term interest rates, brokers said. Gainers included Nikkei heavyweights such as Tokyo Electron.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
-
Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
-
Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
-
BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Management Buyouts by Big Companies on Rise
- Japan Logs Trade Deficit of ¥9.29 Tril. in 2023
- Japan Business Delegation in Beijing for 1st Time in 4 Years; Participants Scheduled to Meet with Premier Li Qiang
- Japan Convenience Stores Post Record Sales in 2023
- BOJ Decides to Maintain Massive Monetary Easing; ’24 Price Inflation Forecast Down (UPDATE 1)