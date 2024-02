Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock average rose above 37,000 for the first time in 34 years in morning trading in Tokyo on Friday.

Japanese shares drew purchases following an overnight rise in U.S. stocks and because of a weaker yen.

The benchmark Japanese stock index was up 244.55 points, or 0.66 pct, at 37,107.83 at 9:09 a.m.