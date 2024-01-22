- Markets
Nikkei Rises Above 36,500, Extending 34-Year High
10:19 JST, January 22, 2024
The Nikkei share average rose above 36,500 on Monday morning, touching the highest since February 1990.
The benchmark surpassed Wednesday’s intraday high of 36,239.22, reaching the highest since the burst of Japan’s bubble economy.
