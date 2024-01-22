Home>Business>Markets
  • Markets

Nikkei Rises Above 36,500, Extending 34-Year High

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:19 JST, January 22, 2024

The Nikkei share average rose above 36,500 on Monday morning, touching the highest since February 1990.

The benchmark surpassed Wednesday’s intraday high of 36,239.22, reaching the highest since the burst of Japan’s bubble economy.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING