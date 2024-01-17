- Markets
Nikkei Rises Above 36,000, Extending 34-Year High
10:46 JST, January 17, 2024
The Nikkei share average rose above 36,000 on Wednesday morning, touching the highest since February 1990.
The benchmark surpassed Monday’s intraday high of 36,008.23, reaching a 34-year high since the burst of Japan’s bubble economy.
