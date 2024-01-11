Home>Business>Markets
  • Markets

Nikkei Stock Average Rise More than 500 Points, Extending More Than 3 Decades High

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

9:14 JST, January 11, 2024

Nikkei Stock Average rose more than 500 points on Thursday morning, hovering around 34,950 as of 9:10 a.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING