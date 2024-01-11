- Markets
Nikkei Stock Average Rise More than 500 Points, Extending More Than 3 Decades High
9:14 JST, January 11, 2024
Nikkei Stock Average rose more than 500 points on Thursday morning, hovering around 34,950 as of 9:10 a.m.
