Nikkei Stock Average Rises More than 600 points, Hits Post-bubble High

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly gained over 600 points Tuesday morning on the back of recent rises in U.S. stocks, hitting the highest level since the collapse of Japan’s bubble economy in the early 1990s.

At 9:09 a.m., the Nikkei average was up 612.86 points, or 1.84 pct, from Friday at 33,990.28, the highest since March 1990, in the midst of the bubble economy. The Japanese market was closed Monday for a national holiday.