- Markets
Nikkei Stock Average Rises More than 600 points, Hits Post-bubble High
10:07 JST, January 9, 2024
Tokyo (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average briefly gained over 600 points Tuesday morning on the back of recent rises in U.S. stocks, hitting the highest level since the collapse of Japan’s bubble economy in the early 1990s.
At 9:09 a.m., the Nikkei average was up 612.86 points, or 1.84 pct, from Friday at 33,990.28, the highest since March 1990, in the midst of the bubble economy. The Japanese market was closed Monday for a national holiday.
"Business" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
-
Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
-
New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
-
JAL, ANA to Cancel Total of 390 Flights on Saturday, Sunday, Affecting 63,000 Passengers
-
Japan Producer Prices Up 0.3 Pct in Nov.
JN ACCESS RANKING
- New York Ties Up with Tokyo Electron, Others on Chip Lab
- Japan’s Traditional Year-End Office Parties Coming Back after a Few Years Without
- New ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 Bills to be Issued July 3 Next Year
- Multiple Stabbed in Tokyo Train Attack: Woman Admits to Attacking Passengers with Intention of Killing (UPDATE 2)
- Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant due to Earthquakes; No Damage or Leak