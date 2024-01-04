Home>Business>Markets
Nikkei Stock Average Drops More Than 700 Points

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

9:22 JST, January 4, 2024

The Nikkei Stock Average plunged more than 700 points on Thursday morning.

The benchmark hovers around 32,700 points as of 9:19 a.m., down from 33,464.17 on Dec. 29.

