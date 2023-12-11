- MARKETS
Tokyo Stocks Rally on Monday
15:45 JST, December 11, 2023
Tokyo stocks rallied on Monday. The Nikkei share average temporarily rose more than 600 points in the morning. The Nikkei average was at ¥32,791.80, up ¥483.94 from the previous week’s close, the first price increase in three business days.
The Tokyo stocks followed the trend of the U.S. stock market, where the major stock indices all rose over the previous weekend.
The broader TOPIX rose by 34.08 points to 2,358.55.
