Tokyo Stocks Rally on Monday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Tokyo stocks rallied on Monday. The Nikkei share average temporarily rose more than 600 points in the morning. The Nikkei average was at ¥32,791.80, up ¥483.94 from the previous week’s close, the first price increase in three business days.

The Tokyo stocks followed the trend of the U.S. stock market, where the major stock indices all rose over the previous weekend.

The broader TOPIX rose by 34.08 points to 2,358.55.