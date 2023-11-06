- MARKETS
Japan’s Nikkei Marks Largest Increase of Year Amid Fading Concerns of Additional U.S. Rate Hike
15:13 JST, November 6, 2023
The Nikkei 225 index rose 758.59 points, or 2.37%, to 32,708.48 at closing on Monday, from Thursday’s close, marking the largest increase of the year.
Friday was a national holiday and the market was closed.
U.S. bond yields fell as the U.S. jobs report released the previous weekend came in below market expectations and fears about additional interest rate hikes in the United States receded.
The trend of gains in major stock indices in the U.S. market over the weekend continued in the Tokyo market.
The Tokyo market has also been favorably affected because domestic government bond yields have fallen to the high 0.8% range.
