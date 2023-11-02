Japan 10-yr JGB Auction Average Yield at 0.910%, Lowest Accepted 0.915%

Reuters file photo

Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) – Japan’s Ministry of Finance said the yield at an auction of 10-year government bonds on Thursday averaged 0.910%, with the lowest accepted level at 0.915%.

The tail, or the difference between the lowest bid and the average bid, was 0.05 yen, compared with 0.02 yen at last month’s auction.