Long-term Interest Rate Rises to Highest Level in 10 Years

Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan September 20, 2023

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:48 JST, November 1, 2023

In the Tokyo bond market on Wednesday, the yield of benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds temporarily rose to 0.960%, which means that bond prices fell. This is the highest level since May 2013.

