- MARKETS
Japan’s Nikkei Average Temporarily Gains over 700 Points
10:45 JST, November 1, 2023
Japan’s Nikkei share average temporarily rose more than 700 points on Wednesday compared to the previous day’s 30,858.85, before stabilizing at around 31,500.
