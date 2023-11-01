Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
Japan’s Nikkei Average Temporarily Gains over 700 Points

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:45 JST, November 1, 2023

Japan’s Nikkei share average temporarily rose more than 700 points on Wednesday compared to the previous day’s 30,858.85, before stabilizing at around 31,500.

