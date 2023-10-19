Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
  • MARKETS

Nikkei Share Average Drops More Than 500 Points

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Japan News

9:22 JST, October 19, 2023

Nikkei share average dropped more than 500 points on Thursday morning from the Wednesday closing of 32,042.25.

The benchmark hovered around 31,600 as of 9:20 a.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING