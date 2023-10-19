- MARKETS
Nikkei Share Average Drops More Than 500 Points
9:22 JST, October 19, 2023
Nikkei share average dropped more than 500 points on Thursday morning from the Wednesday closing of 32,042.25.
The benchmark hovered around 31,600 as of 9:20 a.m.
