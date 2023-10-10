- MARKETS
Nikkei Share Average Rises More Than 700 Points Tuesday Morning (Update 2)
9:36 JST, October 10, 2023 (updated at 10:24 JST)
Nikkei share average rose more than 700 points on Tuesday morning from the Friday closing at 30,994.67.
The benchmark hovers around 31,700 around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
