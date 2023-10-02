- MARKETS
Japan’s Nikkei Share Average Rose More Than 500 Points Monday Morning from Friday Closing
10:15 JST, October 2, 2023
Nikkei share average rose more than 500 points Monday morning from the Friday closing at 31,857.62.
The benchmark hovers above 32,000 Monday morning.
