Japan’s Nikkei Share Average Rose More Than 500 Points Monday Morning from Friday Closing

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:15 JST, October 2, 2023

Nikkei share average rose more than 500 points Monday morning from the Friday closing at 31,857.62.

The benchmark hovers above 32,000 Monday morning.

