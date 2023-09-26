- MARKETS
Dollar Tops 149 Yen for 1st Time in 11 Months
15:22 JST, September 26, 2023
Tokyo, Sept. 26 (Jiji Press)—The dollar rose above ¥149 for the first time in about 11 months in Tokyo trading Tuesday amid rising U.S. long-term interest rates.
The greenback drew purchases on the back of expectations of a wider interest rate gap between Japan and the United States, market sources said.
