- MARKETS
Dollar Hits Fresh 10-month Highs above ¥148.40
11:55 JST, September 22, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The dollar hit fresh 10-month highs above ¥148.40 in Tokyo trading Thursday, propelled by speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike campaign will continue for the foreseeable future.
The greenback then slightly cut its gains to stand at ¥148.25-26 at 5 p.m., still up from ¥148.13-14 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0654-0655, down from $1.0689-0690, and at ¥157.97-98, down from ¥158.36-37.
The dollar hit the highs in the morning, carrying over its strength in overseas trading following the Fed’s two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday. Many market participants viewed the Fed’s stance as hawkish.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
-
Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
-
Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
-
BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
-
International Discussions to Begin on E-fuel Rules with Japan in Lead
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Average Gas Price in Japan Climbs to Record High; Pump Price Up for 15th Week in a Row
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- BOJ Gov. Ueda Adopts Patient Approach to Guide Monetary Policy
- International Discussions to Begin on E-fuel Rules with Japan in Lead