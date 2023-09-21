Key JGB Yield Hits 10-Year High of 0.745%

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Bank of Japan building

TOKYO (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 0.745% at one point in Tokyo interdealer trading on Thursday, hitting its highest level since September 2013.

The rise in the yield on the latest 371st issue of 10-year Japanese government bonds followed an overnight increase in U.S. interest rates that came after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell hinted at the possibility of a further interest rate hike by the end of the year, market sources said.