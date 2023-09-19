- MARKETS
Nikkei Average Falls as Chips-Related Stocks Sold Off
18:15 JST, September 19, 2023
The Nikkei average on Tuesday ended 290.50 lower than the previous weekend, closing at 33,242.59.
The sharp decline in high-tech stocks in the U.S. stock market over the previous weekend and the slow recovery in the previous day’s trading had a negative impact on semiconductor-related stocks in the Tokyo market.
The broader TOPIX rose 1.92 points to end at 2,430.30 which is the highest level in about 33 years since May 1990.
