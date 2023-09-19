Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
  • MARKETS

Nikkei Average Falls as Chips-Related Stocks Sold Off

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:15 JST, September 19, 2023

The Nikkei average on Tuesday ended 290.50 lower than the previous weekend, closing at 33,242.59.

The sharp decline in high-tech stocks in the U.S. stock market over the previous weekend and the slow recovery in the previous day’s trading had a negative impact on semiconductor-related stocks in the Tokyo market.

The broader TOPIX rose 1.92 points to end at 2,430.30 which is the highest level in about 33 years since May 1990.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING