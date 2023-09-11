Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
Japan’s 10-Year Govt Bond Yield Hits New 9-Year High

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

Jiji Press

10:06 JST, September 11, 2023

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)—Japan’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to 0.695 pct at point in Tokyo trading Monday, hitting the highest level since January 2014.

The rise came after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said in a newspaper interview published Saturday that lifting the central bank’s negative interest rate policy is among options.

