The Nikkei Stock Average Drops as Much as More Than 600 Points: Major Stock Indexes Tumbled in U.S., Prompting Investors to Sell Semiconductor-Related Shares

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

10:13 JST, August 25, 2023

The Nikkei Stock Average fell more than 600 points in Tokyo on Friday morning from the Thursday closing at 32,287.21.

Major stock indexes tumbled in U.S. stock exchanges Thursday, prompting investors to sell semiconductor-related shares, among other shares.

