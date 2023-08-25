- MARKETS
The Nikkei Stock Average Drops as Much as More Than 600 Points: Major Stock Indexes Tumbled in U.S., Prompting Investors to Sell Semiconductor-Related Shares
10:13 JST, August 25, 2023
The Nikkei Stock Average fell more than 600 points in Tokyo on Friday morning from the Thursday closing at 32,287.21.
Major stock indexes tumbled in U.S. stock exchanges Thursday, prompting investors to sell semiconductor-related shares, among other shares.
"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
-
Methane Produced from Captured CO2 in Yokohama Trial
-
Japan to Boost Cooperation with Africa on Critical Minerals to Strengthen Economic Security, Supply Chain
-
China Curbs Gallium Exports Amid Semiconductor Tensions
-
Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Hit 3-Year High
JN ACCESS RANKING