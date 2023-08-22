- MARKETS
BOJ Governor Meets with Prime Minister Kishida
13:58 JST, August 22, 2023
Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda met Tuesday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office for the first time since assuming the post in April.
After the meeting, Ueda said there was no discussion regarding the current exchange rate.
The prime minister asked questions about the economic and financial situation and I answered them, he told reporters.
