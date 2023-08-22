Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
  • MARKETS

BOJ Governor Meets with Prime Minister Kishida

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Kazuo Ueda

The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:58 JST, August 22, 2023

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda met Tuesday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Prime Minister’s Office for the first time since assuming the post in April.

After the meeting, Ueda said there was no discussion regarding the current exchange rate.

The prime minister asked questions about the economic and financial situation and I answered them, he told reporters.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING