Yen Hits Low for Year, Trading at 145.20 to Dollar
12:48 JST, August 14, 2023
The yen exchange rate momentarily dropped to around 145.20 per dollar on the Tokyo foreign exchange market on Monday, marking the lowest point for the year. This is the first time the exchange rate has fallen to the 145.20 mark since mid-November 2022. Following last week’s announcement of a rise in the U.S. Consumer Price Index, which has boosted expectations the Federal Reserve will continue its monetary tightening, there has been an accelerated trend of buying the dollar and selling the yen.
