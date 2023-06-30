- MARKETS
Dollar Tops 145 Yen, Highest Level in Over 7 Months
12:21 JST, June 30, 2023
TOKYO, June 30 (Jiji Press) — The dollar briefly exceeded ¥145 in Tokyo trading on Friday morning, hitting the highest level since Nov. 10, 2022.
The dollar attracted buying on speculation over a wider gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates amid rises in long-term Treasury bond yields, market sources said.
The greenback’s ascent came after the currency stood at ¥144.88-88 at 10 a.m., up from ¥144.31-32 at 5 p.m. Thursday.
