Dollar Tops 145 Yen, Highest Level in Over 7 Months

TOKYO, June 30 (Jiji Press) — The dollar briefly exceeded ¥145 in Tokyo trading on Friday morning, hitting the highest level since Nov. 10, 2022.

The dollar attracted buying on speculation over a wider gap between Japanese and U.S. interest rates amid rises in long-term Treasury bond yields, market sources said.

The greenback’s ascent came after the currency stood at ¥144.88-88 at 10 a.m., up from ¥144.31-32 at 5 p.m. Thursday.