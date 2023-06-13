- MARKETS
Nikkei Retakes 33,000 for 1st Time in 33 Years
13:01 JST, June 13, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The benchmark Nikkei stock average soared over 500 points early Tuesday afternoon to retake 33,000 for the first time in 33 years.
At 12:34 p.m., the Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime section stood at 33,035.00, up 601.00 points, or 1.85 pct, from Monday’s closing.
The Tokyo market tracked an overnight advance of U.S. stocks, brokers said.
