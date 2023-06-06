Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
Nikkei Extends Post-Bubble High

Tokyo Stock Exchange

15:18 JST, June 6, 2023

Japan’s Nikkei average advanced 289.35 points to finish at ¥32,506.78 on Tuesday, after the index topped 32,000 on Monday for the first time in about 33 years. This is the highest value for the index since the bubble economy collapsed.

