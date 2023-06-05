- MARKETS
Nikkei Average Tops 32,000
11:28 JST, June 5, 2023
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average topped 32,000 on Monday for the first time in about 33 years. The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime section surpassed the recent high of 31,560.43 set on May 29, the highest since July 1990.
