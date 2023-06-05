Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
  • MARKETS

Nikkei Average Tops 32,000

The Yomiuri Shimbun
A display shows the Nikkei index above 32,000 on Monday in Chuo Ward, Tokyo.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:28 JST, June 5, 2023

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average topped 32,000 on Monday for the first time in about 33 years. The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime section surpassed the recent high of 31,560.43 set on May 29, the highest since July 1990.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING