Tokyo Stocks Close Above ¥31,000 for 1st Time in 33 Years

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A display shows the Nikkei share average exceeding ¥31,000 in Tokyo on Monday.

The Nikkei share average closed Monday at ¥31,086.82, up ¥278.47 from Friday’s close.

It was the eighth consecutive business day for the stock average to rise.

The last time the share average exceeded ¥31,000 was in July 1990, when Japan was in the midst of an asset-driven bubble economy.

The stock market saw a rapid increase in trading on Monday afternoon. It is believed that buy orders were swollen by foreign investors, who have been driving the recent rally in stock prices.