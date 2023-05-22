Home>BUSINESS>MARKETS
Nikkei Temporarily Exceeds ¥31,000

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Stock Exchange

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:06 JST, May 22, 2023

The Nikkei share average temporarily exceeded ¥31,000 on Monday, reaching a 33-year high.

