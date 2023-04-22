TSE to Extend Trading Hours from Nov. Next Year

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Tokyo Stock Exchange

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Tokyo Stock Exchange said Friday that it will extend its trading hours by 30 minutes beginning Nov. 5, 2024.

The TSE will update its stock trading system to change its closing time to 3:30 p.m.

The current trading hours start at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m., with a one-hour lunch break from 11:30 a.m.

The five-hour trading hours are shorter than those of major markets overseas.

Hoping to improve the TSE’s market convenience and to secure more time to handle system glitches, the TSE announced in October 2021 the plan to extend its trading hours.

It will be the first time since 1954 for the TSE trading hours to be extended.