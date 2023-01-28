Tokyo Stocks Inch Higher in Lackluster Trading

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Tokyo stocks staged a modest rebound Friday while active transactions were held in check amid a dearth of market-moving news.

The Nikkei average of 225 selected issues listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Prime section gained 19.81 points, or 0.07%, to finish at 27,382.56, following a 32.26-point fall Thursday.

The broader TOPIX index closed 4.26 points, or 0.22%, higher at 1,982.66, after edging down 2.29 points the previous day.

Stocks struggled for direction, sandwiched between buying induced by Wall Street’s advance Thursday and selling on falling U.S. index futures in premarket trading, brokers said.

On the Prime section, gainers barely outnumbered decliners 916 to 822, while 98 issues were unchanged.