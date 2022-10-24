Dollar Temporarily Slides to Around 145.50 Yen in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Bank of Japan building

Jiji Press

9:31 JST, October 24, 2022

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)—The dollar briefly fell to around ¥145.50 in Tokyo trading Monday morning, its lowest level in about two weeks.

“As the dollar plunged by over ¥4, the Japanese government may have intervened,” a market source said.

At 9 a.m., the dollar was at ¥147.74-81, down from ¥150.47-48 at 5 p.m. Friday.

Related

Recommend

"BUSINESS" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING