Dollar Temporarily Slides to Around 145.50 Yen in Tokyo
9:31 JST, October 24, 2022
Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)—The dollar briefly fell to around ¥145.50 in Tokyo trading Monday morning, its lowest level in about two weeks.
“As the dollar plunged by over ¥4, the Japanese government may have intervened,” a market source said.
At 9 a.m., the dollar was at ¥147.74-81, down from ¥150.47-48 at 5 p.m. Friday.
